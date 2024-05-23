Scrapping of 16th amendment: SC defers hearing on review petition

The Supreme Court today deferred to July 11 the date for holding a hearing on the review petition challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowers parliament to remove the top court's judges for incapacity or misconduct.

The Appellate Division of the SC was scheduled to hear the seven-year-old review petition today.

This morning, a bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the deferment order. Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was not on the bench.

Manzill Murshid, principal counsel for the writ petitioner, prayed to the SC to fix a date after Eid-ul-Azha, saying that the hearing on the review petition may require a considerable amount of time.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government.

The government filed the 908-page review petition with the Appellate Division on December 24, 2017 outlining 94 grounds on which this court may consider the government's prayer for restoring the 16th amendment, cancelling the provision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and striking out some of its observations.

The HC in May, 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

The government later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. The Appellate Division rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.