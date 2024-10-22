Schoolteacher found dead at Narail home

A schoolteacher was found dead in her home in Narail's Lohagara upazila early yesterday.

The victim is Sabita Rani Bala, 55, headteacher of Char Daulatpur Government Primary School.

She was found dead in her home in the upazila's Char Daulatpur village, said Ashikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station.

The victim and her husband, Paritosh Kumar Mondal, used to sleep in separate rooms. Paritosh found his room locked when he woke up. He broke the lock of his door, went to check on his wife and found her dead, said the OC, quoting locals.

"The victim's face was covered, suggesting death from suffocation. Evidence at the scene suggests that intruders broke into the house by digging the boundary wall of the property," the officer added.

According to the victim's husband, the attackers also stole gold jewellery and a laptop.

The body was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

No case has been filed in this regard yet. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits, the OC mentioned.