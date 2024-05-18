Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat May 18, 2024 06:48 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 06:51 PM

Crime & Justice

Schoolgirl raped in Pabna

Sat May 18, 2024 06:48 PM
An eighth grader was allegedly raped by a local youth at a village in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna last night.

Md Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the victim's family filed a case against five people with Sujanagar Police Station today.

The prime accused is Barek Mondol, 25, of Vatpara village. Four more persons were also made accused of abetting the crime.

The 14-year-old girl was sent to Pabna General Hospital for medical check-up.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said the five accused including Barek picked up the girl when she went out of the house last night.

Barek, along with his associates, took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, the OC said quoting the case statement.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her. The accused fled the scene afterwards.

Police are conducting drives to arrest the culprits.

