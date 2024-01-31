Schoolgirl along with parents found murdered at home

Cops say they were hacked to death a couple days back

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of a 15-year-old schoolgirl and her parents from their flat in Tarash upazila of Sirajganj.

Officers said the victims, Paromita Sarkar Tushi, a 10th grader, and her parents Bikash Sarkar, 46, and Swarna Rani Sarkar, might have been hacked to death almost two days ago.

After the murders, the assailants locked the door from outside and left, said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tarash Police Station.

Failing to contact them, the victims' relatives tried to check on them and found the door of their flat locked. They then called the police.

Police broke into the flat in the Baroari Kali Mondir area and found the bodies, Nazrul said.

It seems the assailants and the victims were familiar, he said, adding that that's why the attackers were allowed inside.

"Bikash's brother Prokash Sarkar lives next door. But his family did not hear anything. Other tenants of the building also did not notice anything unusual," he added.

Bikash was a well-off farmer and Prokash is the vice president of Tarash upazila Awami League, the OC said, adding that the two brothers had disputes over property.

Prokash could not be reached for comment.

The bodies were sent to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital for autopsies.