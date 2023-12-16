Schoolboy beaten to death in Badda

An eighth grader was beaten to death allegedly by a senior student in the capital's Badda area this afternoon following an altercation over "disturbance" during an examination.

The deceased was identified as Salman Khan, 16, a student of class VIII at Badda International School and College in Moynarbagh area of North Badda.

Yasin Gazi, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, told The Daily Star that the deceased allegedly "disturbed" a ninth-grader student of the school during a test in the final examination on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the student called Salman near Moynarbagh Jame Mosque around 3:30pm today and beat him with an iron rod on the head.

Salman was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The OC said that they have detained the student, who allegedly beat Salman to death, in connection with the incident.