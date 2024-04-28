School teacher stabbed to death by son

A school teacher was stabbed to death by his teenage son at Konapara village in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh on Friday night.

Mujibur Rahman, 52, of Konapara village, was a senior assistant teacher at Mirka Hasina Banu Girls' High School in Bhaluka.

Quoting locals, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Police Station, said Mujibur got into an argument with his son Rabbi, 17, a ninth grader, over a family dispute.

At one stage, Rabbi stabbed his father in the chest with a pair of compasses from his geometry set, injuring him critically around 8:00pm.

Locals rushed Mujibur to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, police recovered his body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police detained Rabbi and interrogated him at the police station.