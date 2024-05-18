School headmaster beaten to death over land dispute

A school headmaster was beaten to death allegedly over a land dispute in Mymensingh's Phulpur last morning.

Sajjad Hossain Kamal, 55, was the headmaster of Goatola Raghurampur Govt Primary School in Dhobaura upazila.

Sajjad of Phulpur's Boula Puran Nagor village had a long-standing feud over a piece of land with his cousin Zakaria, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station, quoting family members and locals.

Sajjad and Zakaria got into a fight over a pond on the disputed land around 10:00am yesterday, and at one point Zakaria and his men beat Sajjad with sticks, leaving him injured critically.

He was taken to the Phulpur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors declared him dead. On information, police recovered his body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police detained Zakaria, 30, his brother Muhibullah, 18, and their mother, Afia Khatun, 45. They were being interrogated at the police station, said the OC.