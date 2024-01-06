Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:42 PM

School, 2 vehicles set on fire in Mymensingh, Chattogram

The photo was taken from Kalurghat area of Chattogram city. Photo: Collected

A school and two vehicles were torched this evening in Mymensingh and Chattogram.

Arsonists torched a parked bus at Badamtoli in the port city around 6:30pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Talha Bin Zasim, an official of Fire Service and Civil Defence' media cell.

In Mymensingh's Natun Bazar area, unidentified persons set fire to a private car around 6:40pm. Two fire engines from Mymensingh doused the flames.

Fifteen minutes later, arsonists set fire to Montola Government Primary School in Muktagacha. Two fire engines station doused the blaze, the fire official said.

