SCBA polls violence: Pro-BNP lawyer Kazal sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent pro-BNP lawyer and secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus Kazal to jail in connection with a case filed over March 8 violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the order after investigation officer Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), produced him before the court on completion of a four-day remand, seeking confinement of the accused in jail custody, said a court police.

On March 10, another Dhaka court placed Kazal on the remand in the case.

On March 8, Assistant Attorney General Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the polls violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, Kazal, and 18 others.

On March 9, Kazal was arrested from near his Purana Paltan chamber in the capital.