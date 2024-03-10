SCBA polls violence: Pro-BNP lawyer Kazal placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed pro-BNP lawyer and secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus Kazal on a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over Friday's violence over the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said court police.

Kazal was arrested yesterday near his Purana Paltan chamber.

On Friday, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, Kazal and 18 others.

Yesterday, another Dhaka court placed five lawyers -- Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Osman Chowdhury, Tushar, Tariqul and Sumon -- on a three-day remand for interrogation after they were produced before it with a five-day remand prayer.