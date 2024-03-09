SCBA polls violence: Pro-BNP lawyer arrested

Police arrested Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, secretary candidate of pro-BNP panel, this evening in a case filed over the yesterday's violence during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested him from Topkhana Road in Dhaka around 7:30pm, Azad Rahman, spokesperson of the CID, told The Daily Star.

Azharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Detective Branch's Ramna Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, acknowledged the arrest of Ruhul Quddus.

BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star that police had arrested Ruhul Quddus in a false and fabricated case. He was a candidate for the post of secretary from pro-BNP lawyers' panel SCBA election, he added.

"We strongly condemn his arrest and demand his immediate release," he said.

Earlier, a Dhaka court today placed five lawyers on a three-day remand in connection with the case filed with Shahbagh Police Station over the SCBA election violence.

The DB earlier today arrested the five lawyers for their alleged involvement with the chaos, and violence during the vote counting of the 2024-25 election of the SCBA.