SCBA polls violence: Juthi, 3 others get 8 weeks' anticipatory bail

The High Court today granted eight weeks' anticipatory bail to four Supreme Court lawyers including Nahid Sultana Juthi, wife of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, in a case filed over the violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

Three other lawyers who got anticipatory bail from the HC are former deputy attorney general Shakila Rawshan Jahan, former assistant attorney general Zakir Hossain Masud and Fatema Moushumi Kabita, their lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The HC bench led by Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman delivered the orders of bail following two separate petitions filed by the accused lawyers seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier in the day, the accused lawyers appeared before the HC bench for bail.

On March 8, Assistant Attorney General Shaifour Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the SCBA polls violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, former SCBA secretary Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and 17 others.