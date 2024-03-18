SCBA polls violence: HC bench refuses to hear bail pleas of Juthi, 3 others

A High Court bench today refused to hold hearings on two separate bail petitions of four Supreme Court lawyers including Nahid Sultana Juthi, wife of Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, in a case filed over the violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

The bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin felt "embarrassed" to hold hearings on the petitions.

The judges also sent the petitions to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan for a decision, petitioners' lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He also said the chief justice sent the bail petitions to another HC bench for hearing.

Other three lawyers who sought anticipatory bail from the HC are former deputy attorney general Shakila Rawshan, former assistant attorney generals Zakir Hossain Masud, and Advocate Fatema Moushumi Kabita.

On March 8, Assistant Attorney General Shaifour Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the SCBA polls violence, filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, former SCBA secretary Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and 17 others.