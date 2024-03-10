SCBA polls: Pro-BNP secretary candidate among six arrested

BNP’s Mahbub Uddin Khokon elected president, pro-AL Shah Monjurul Hoque secy

Police arrested six lawyers and a court placed five of them on a three-day remand in a case filed over Friday's violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Pro-BNP lawyer and secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus Kazal was arrested yesterday evening near his Purana Paltan chamber.

Kayser Kamal, legal affairs secretary of the BNP, said Kazal was arrested because he was a secretary candidate from the pro-BNP lawyers' panel.

"The charges against him are false. We demand his immediate release," he said.

Around 1:20am today, the election sub-committee of the SCBA announced that AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, joint secretary general of the BNP, was elected president while Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad leader and senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque was elected secretary of the SCBA.

The pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel won four and the pro-AL panel won 10 executive posts of the SCBA.

The annual SCBA election was held on March 6 and 7. After Friday's fist fights, chaos and alleged interference from a group of outsiders, the sub-committee delayed vote counting until 3:00pm yesterday when a large number of law enforcers were on the SCBA premises.

Earlier in the day, senior lawyer Abul Khair, convener of the election sub-committee, issued a statement saying that he would like to withdraw his earlier announcement that Nahid Sultana Juthi, an independent, was the new secretary.

That announcement meant nothing because it was made under pressure from thugs, he said, adding that the votes had not even been counted when that statement was made.

Shaifour Rahman Siddique Saif, assistant attorney general and election sub-committee member, who was injured in Friday's violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station.

Juthi, wife of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, is a key accused in the case. Of the other accused lawyers, detectives arrested Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Tushar, Tariqul, Sumon, and Usman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider placed the five arrested lawyers on remand.

Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch), said, "No one is above the law. Those who instigated them will also be investigated."

Around 10:30pm last night, Mahbub Uddin Khokon said there were irregularities in vote counting and demanded a recount.

In a complaint submitted to the convener of the sub-committee, Khokon said votes cast for him were counted for his rival.

Khokon also talked to reporters regarding the matter.