SCBA elections set for March 6-7

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is gearing up for its annual election on March 6 and 7, with approximately 8,000 lawyers registered as voters, according to SCBA Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal.

Voting will occur from 10:00am to 5:00pm on both days, featuring 14 executive posts, including president and secretary.

The main battleground is anticipated between the Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum.

Nominees for president and secretary from Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad are Abu Sayeed Sagor and Shah Monjurul Hoque, respectively.

Barrister Kayser Kamal, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum's secretary general and BNP's legal affairs secretary, said, "We will finalise our panel within a few days."

In last year's election, Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won all the posts of the SCBA, prompting pro-BNP lawyers to boycott, labelling it a "farce of an election" and demanding its cancellation.