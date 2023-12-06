SC verdict on appeal against judge Sohel Rana’s imprisonment on Dec 12

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on December 12 on the appeal filed against a High Court judgement that sentenced Judge Sohel Rana to one month's imprisonment for committing contempt of court.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today fixed the date for announcing judgement after concluding hearing on the appeal.

On October 12, the HC sentenced Sohel Rana, the then chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla and now attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case and using "unaccepted" words in his explanation.

Sohel Rana yesterday submitted an application, offering "unconditional, unserved and unqualified" apology to the apex court for his "inadvertent" acts.

He submitted the application through his lawyers Prabir Neogi, Shah Monjurul Hoque and Muhammad Rafiul Islam.

The lawyers appealed to the court to accept the apology, pardon Sohel and exonerate him from the contempt of court proceedings and to scrap the HC verdict on him and to give him a chance to become a "good judicial officer".

Sohel Rana was present before the Appellate Division during the hearing.

On October 12, the HC convicted Sohel and also ordered him to surrender before the chief judicial magistrate court in Dhaka in seven days.

Later in that day, the HC, however, granted him bail for 30 days.

The same day, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC verdict on Sohel till November 21.

On November 21, the Appellate Division extended its chamber judge's order till further order.