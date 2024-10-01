SC upholds order for appointment of receiver to manage Beximco's firm

The Supreme Court chamber judge today upheld until further order a High Court directive that on September 5 asked the Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group and attach all the properties belonging to the companies for six months.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, passed "no order" on a petition filed by Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited seeking stay on the HC order.

The apex court chamber judge also sent the petition of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited to the full bench of the Appellate Division for its hearing on October 28.

Following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Masood R Sobhan, the HC on September 5 also ordered the central bank to recover the money obtained by Salman F Rahman, founder of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, from different banks and bring the money back to Bangladesh from abroad and also issued a rule to this effect.

"...Bangladesh Bank is hereby directed to recover the money obtained by respondent No 4 [Salman, who is now in jail in connection with multiple criminal cases] from different banks and bring the money back to Bangladesh from abroad and give compliance within four weeks by respondent No 1 [Bangladesh Bank] about the steps taken," the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam said in the three-page full text of order.

According to Investopedia, a receiver is a person appointed as custodian of a person or entity's property, finances, general assets, or business operations. Receivers can be appointed by courts, government regulators, or private entities.

In the full text of the order, the HC bench said, "Let a Rule Nishi be issued calling upon the Bangladesh Bank to provide information regarding Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and all other business concerns of Beximco Group of Companies of Salman F Rahman and in addition to that how much unpaid loans he obtained from all financial institutions and the present status of loans and repayments and to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group of Companies and attach all the belongings to Beximco Group of Companies and/or pass such other or further order or orders as to this court may seem fit and proper. The rule is made returnable within four weeks".

Barrister Masood R Sobhan himself appeared for the writ petitioner, while Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Barrister Md Moniruzzaman argued for Beximco Pharmaceutical Limited.