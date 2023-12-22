SC upholds HC order for hearing Fakhrul’s petitions

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday upheld a High Court order that on Monday directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order. He sent the petition to its full bench and fixed January 15 to hear the matter.

The cases were filed over violence centring the BNP rally in the capital on October 28.

The next day, Fakhrul was arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.