Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 22, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 03:45 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

SC upholds HC order for hearing Fakhrul’s petitions

Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 22, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 22, 2023 03:45 AM

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday upheld a High Court order that on Monday directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order. He sent the petition to its full bench and fixed January 15 to hear the matter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The cases were filed over violence centring the BNP rally in the capital on October 28.

The next day, Fakhrul was arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

২১ মিনিট আগে
push notification