SC upholds HC order for demolition of Gulshan Shopping Complex

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court verdict that ordered authorities concerned to demolish the six-storey Gulshan Shopping Complex located in Dhaka's Gulshan-1, as the building was found to be risky.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing two separate leave to appeal petitions filed by Zia Yameen, one of the owners of the structure, challenging the HC verdict.

Following a writ petition filed by two companies, Bani Chitra and Chalchchitr, the HC on December 12 last year ordered developer company Shanta Properties Limited to demolish the Gulshan Shopping Complex in 30 days.

Advocate Mostaque Ahmed Chowdhury, a lawyer involved in the case, told The Daily Star that Dhaka North City Corporation sealed the shopping complex on July 13, 2023 as the Fire Service and Civil Defence and Rajuk (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) in separate reports said the building was vulnerable.