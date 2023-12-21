SC upholds HC order for accepting Fakhrul’s bail petitions

The Supreme Court chamber judge today upheld a High Court order that on Monday directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

The apex court chamber judge also sent the petition to its full bench and fixed January 15 to hear the matter.

The nine cases were filed with Paltan and Ramna Police stations over violence centring the BNP rally in the capital on October 28.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while Zainul Abedin and Sagir Hossain Leon argued for Fakhrul.