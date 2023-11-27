SC upholds HC bail order for Regent Group Chairman Shahed

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that on September 13 granted six months' bail to Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in a corruption case.

On August 21 this year, a Dhaka court convicted and jailed Shahed for three years for not submitting his wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission about his acquiring illegal wealth of Tk 1.69 crore.

Today, the apex court also directed the HC bench led by Justice Md Ashraful Kamal to hold hear and dispose the appeal filed by Shahed challenging the lower court verdict against him.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Burhanuddin passed the order after hearing a leave to appeal petition filed by the ACC, challenging the HC's bail to Shahed.

ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that Shahed cannot be released from jail as he is arrested in other cases.

On March 1, 2021, the ACC filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

Shahed was arrested on July 15, 2020, at Debhata in Satkhira when he was trying to flee the country.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shahed during hearing today.