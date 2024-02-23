SC upholds HC bail of GK Shamim

The file photo shows that SM Golam Kibria Shamim, who was arrested following a raid at his business office on September 20, was being produced before a Dhaka court on September 21, 2019. Amran Hossain/Star

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld a High Court order that on December 13 last year granted bail to expelled Jubo League leader SM Golam Kibria Shamim, known as GK Shamim, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in an arms case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after dismissing a petition filed by the state challenging the HC's bail order.

Four other judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

The apex court also asked the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder to hear and dispose of the appeal -- in two months -- filed by GK Shamim against the trial court judgment.

Nazmus Sakib, a lawyer for Shamim, told The Daily Star that his client cannot get released from jail following the SC order as he is arrested in three other cases.