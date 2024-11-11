SC stays Khaleda's 10-year jail term in graft case

The Supreme Court today stayed the High Court verdict that doubled BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's five-year jail term in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

The Appellate Division of the apex court also allowed Khaleda to move an appeal before the court challenging the HC verdict.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, passed the order after holding hearing on two separate leave to appeal petitions filed by Khaleda against the HC judgement.

Khaleda, also former prime minister, filed the leave to appeal petitions with the Appellate Division on March 14, 2019 through his lawyer challenging the HC verdict.

In the petitions, she prayed to the apex court to scrap her 10-year sentence.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years in jail in connection with the case.

Subsequently, a petition was filed by the ACC, following which the HC on October 30 increased the punishment to 10 years' imprisonment.

Khaleda, who was under house arrest for the last five years, was released on August 6 this year after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

On that day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, exercising his power under Article 49 of the constitution, granted Khaleda clemency in two cases based on the law ministry's recommendation and ordered her release.