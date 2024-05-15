SC stays HC verdict on condemn cell

Star Digital Report

The Supreme Court today stayed until August 25 the High Court verdict that ordered the authorities concerned to move the prisoners, sentenced to death, to ordinary cells of jails from condemned cells.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the government seeking stay on the HC judgement.

The apex court chamber judge also asked the government to file a leave to appeal petition with this court against the HC verdict.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney Generals Sk Md Morshed and Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury appeared for the government while Advocate Shishir Manir argued for the writ petitioners during hearing today.

The HC on May 13 delivered the verdict saying that the prisoners, who have been sentenced to death, with pending appeals must not be kept in condemned cells.

It ordered the authorities concerned to move such convicts from condemned cells to ordinary cells within two years, starting immediately.

The order came following a petition by three convicts on August 31, 2021.

In the verdict, the HC said prisoners, who have been sentenced to death by the trial courts, cannot be kept in condemned cells until their appeals, review petitions and mercy petitions are finally disposed of by the HC, and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and the president of the republic respectively.