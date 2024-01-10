SC stays GK Shamim’s bail in Tk 297cr graft case

The file photo shows that SM Golam Kibria Shamim, who was arrested following a raid at his business office on September 20, was being produced before a Dhaka court on September 21, 2019. Amran Hossain/Star

The Supreme Court today stayed till March 11 a High Court order that granted bail to Golam Kibria alias GK Shamim, an expelled Jubo League leader in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the HC order of bail.

The apex court chamber judge also sent the ACC's petition to its full bench for further hearing of the matter on March 11.

In the petition, the ACC said that recording depositions from the witnesses of the case against GK Shamim is going on at the trial court and therefore, he should not be granted bail at this stage.

Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Senior Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for GK Shamim during the hearing today.

On January 4, the HC granted bail to GK Shamim in the case.

The ACC filed the case against GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, and his mother on October 21, 2019 for accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore. But the investigation agency found illegal wealth worth Tk 300 crore.