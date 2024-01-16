SC special committee urges UN to protect children in Gaza

Children play on a playground near a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on January 14, 2024. Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court Special Committee for Child Rights has urged the United Nations to immediately take effective steps to stop violence against the children in Gaza and to ensure their safety and security.

The committee headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, made the request through a letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on January 10.

"We respectfully urge the United Nations to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the cessation of all forms of violence perpetrated against the children in Gaza," the committee said in the letter.

It requested the UN secretary general to initiate a high-level diplomatic intervention to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the children.

In the letter, the SC committee also urged the UN to deploy emergency humanitarian assistance to provide medical, psychological, and logistical support to the affected children and their families and to establish and enforce international mechanisms to protect children in conflict zones in general, including in Gaza, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC).