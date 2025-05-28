SC seeks EC's statement over declaring Ishraque as DSCC mayor

The Supreme Court will hear the statements from the Election Commission about its stance over declaring BNP-nominated candidate Mohammad Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The Appellate Division of the SC today asked the EC to place its statements before the court tomorrow.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order during the hearing of a leave to appeal petition that challenged a High Court order of upholding both a Dhaka tribunal's verdict and the EC's decision declaring Ishraque as the DSCC mayor.

The apex court also fixed tomorrow for resuming the hearing on the matter.

On May 26, Md Mamunur Rashid, who had earlier moved a writ petition before the HC against the tribunal's judgment and the EC's decision, filed the leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division.

Earlier on May 22, the HC summarily rejected Mamunur's writ petition, which had sought a stay on the lower court judgment and the EC's decision. The HC's rejection order cleared the way for Ishraque to be sworn in as DSCC mayor.

On March 27, Dhaka's First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal Judge Md Nurul Islam overturned the results of the 2020 DSCC election and declared Ishraque the winner, directing the EC to issue a gazette notification within ten days.

The EC complied with the tribunal's directive on April 27.

Meanwhile, Ishraque's lawyer has served a reminder notice on the secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives, asking him to administer him oath as DSCC mayor by May 26.

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also a BNP leader and president of Supreme Court Bar Association, said in a notice that appropriate legal action will be taken against the LGRD secretary if his office does not administer the mayoral oath to Ishraque under Section 7(2) the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009.

Advocate Mohammad Hossain Lipu appeared for Mamunur Rashid while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Ishraque during hearing today.