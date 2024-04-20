Crime & Justice
SC to resume tomorrow after Eid vacation

Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

Regular judicial proceedings of the Supreme Court is scheduled to resume tomorrow (Sunday), after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation that started on March 24.

A notification, signed by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Golam Rabbani, today stated that the SC administration has relaxed the obligation of lawyers to wear black gowns during the hearing of cases in the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, as per the instructions of the chief justice.

According to the notification, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision after receiving several applications from various Lawyers associations following a discussion with the senior judges of the Supreme Court.

The instruction will remain in force from tomorrow (April 21) until further notice, it added.

