SC restores contempt petition against Taposh

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today restored a contempt of court petition filed against former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for his derogatory comments about a former chief justice and civil society for holding a hearing on it (contempt petition).

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order following an application filed by an SC lawyer Shah Ahmed Badal.

On March 10 this year, an Appellate Division bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, who resigned on August 10, dismissed the same contempt of court petition against Taposh "for default" as no lawyer for the petitioner appeared before the court.

Advocate Shah Ahmed Badal told The Daily Star that the apex court will later on hold a hearing of the contempt of court petition against Taposh and pass an order.

Hearing of the petition may be held after reopening of the court following its upcoming vacation, he said.

Both the Appellate and High Court Division of the Supreme Court will go into an annual vacation on September 6 and will reopen on October 20.

Badal submitted the contempt of court petition to the Appellate Division of SC on June 2 last year, saying that the utterances made by Taposh have constituted contempt of the highest court of the country and the judiciary as a whole.

On May 23 last year, Bangla daily Manab Zamin published a report containing his statements under the headline "Ekjon Chief Justice keo Namiye Diyechhilam (We had even removed a chief justice)."

"I wish I could resign and come back here [at the SCBA]. I know where to use the hammer. We had even removed a chief justice," the report quoted Taposh as saying.

"The civil society members, who want to preach to us, …we will bundle them in a sack and throw them into the dark water of the Buriganga," the report quoted him as saying.