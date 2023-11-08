SC reconstitutes 5-member body against sexual harassment

The Supreme Court administration has reconstituted a five-member committee to receive complaints of sexual harassment on court premises, conduct inquiry into them and make necessary recommendations to this effect.

Justice Farah Mahbub, a judge of the High Court Division, has been made chairperson of the committee.

The other members are Justice Fatema Najib, also an HC judge; Mohammad Saifur Rahman, registrar of the Appellate Division; Advocate Fawzia Karim Firoze and Advocate Farjana Rahman.

The committee has been formed following an High Court verdict delivered in 2009, according to a notification issued by SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani today.