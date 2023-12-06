SC rebukes judge for contempt of court

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday rebuked a judge for committing contempt of court by ignoring a stay order of its High Court Division on the trial proceedings of a criminal case and using unaccepted words in his explanation to the HC.

Md Sohel Rana, who was previously the chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla and is now attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, was sentenced to a month's prison by the HC for the offence.

"He [Sohel] is a judicial officer. He was given proper training before he joined the office as a judge. If he ignores the High Court orders, then why should an official like him be in the office," the Appellate Division said.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said this while hearing an appeal filed by Sohel challenging the HC judgement.

The other four judges of the bench are: Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

The SC also adjourned the hearing of the appeal and fixed today for resuming its proceedings.

Earlier in the day, Rana submitted an application through his lawyers Prabir Neogi, Shah Monjurul Hoque and Muhammad Rafiul Islam. In the application, he offered an unconditional, unserved and unqualified apology to the apex court for his "inadvertent" acts.

The lawyers prayed to the court to accept the apology, pardon Rana, exonerate him from the contempt of court proceedings and scrap the HC verdict on him so that he could get a chance to become a good judicial officer.

Rana was present before the Appellate Division during the hearing.

On October 12, the HC sentenced Rana to a month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case and using unaccepted words in his explanation.

The criminal case was filed by the government with Cumilla Model Police Station on March 27, 2017 against one Mamun Chowdhury and his wife Ria Aktar under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act 2001 after allegedly recovering some Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment from them.

Chowdhury and Aktar filed a petition with the HC challenging the proceedings of the case.

Following the petition, the HC on November 4, 2018 stayed the trial proceedings of the case and issued a rule asking the state to explain why the trial proceedings should not be scrapped.

Despite the HC's stay order, Rana, then the chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla, on April 10 framed charges against Chowdhury and Aktar in the case and declared Aktar a fugitive as she was not present in his court on that day.

On October 12, the HC also ordered Rana to surrender before the chief judicial magistrate court in Dhaka in seven days.

Later that day, the HC granted him bail for 30 days.

On the same day, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC verdict on Rana until November 21.

On November 21, the Appellate Division extended until yesterday its chamber judge's order.