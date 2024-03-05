SC paves way for Unipay2U investors to get back deposit

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today cleared the way for the investors of multilevel marketing company Unipay2U Bangladesh Limited to get back their deposited money amounting Tk 420 crore.

The apex court ordered the authorities concerned of BRAC Bank to transfer the money deposited in an account of its Elephant Road branch by the Unipay2U to the state exchequer.

Investors of the company can apply to the government to collect their dues subject to proper documents under the relevant law, the SC said in its order.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan came up with the direction after disposing of a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against a High Court verdict involving this issue.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Details of the SC order will be known once its full text is released.

Interpreting the Appellate Division order, Barrister Aneek R Haque, lawyer for five investors of Unipay2u, told The Daily Star that several hundred people including his clients invested money in the company business since 2012 and their money amounting Tk 420 crore was traced in an account of BRAC Bank's Elephant Road branch in the investigations of the ACC and other agencies.

In 2019, a Dhaka court has sentenced six officials of Unipay2U including its Managing Director Muntasir Hossain and its Chairman Md Shahiduzzaman Shahin to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment each in a money laundering case.

The court also directed the ACC to confiscate the money deposited by the convicts to the bank.

But the ACC has not confiscated the money and therefore, BRAC Bank has been running business with the money, he said.

He said the Appellate Division today ordered to transfer the money to the state exchequer and asked the government to publish notice in the newspaper regarding the issue in line with Section 18 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The investors of the Unipay2U will file application for their dues within 30 days of the advertisement. After scrutinising the applications, the authorities concerned will take their decisions, lawyer Aneek R Haque said.