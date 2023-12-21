SC paves way for BNP leader Sarwar's release on bail

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that granted bail to BNP leader Mujibur Rahman Sarwar in a vandalism case, clearing the way for him to walk out of jail.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed "no order" on a petition filed by the state seeking a stay on the HC order of bail.

Following the SC chamber judge's order there is no legal bar for Mujibur, a former mayor of Barishal City Corporation, to get released from Kashimpur jail, his lawyer AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon told The Daily Star.

He said police arrested Mujibur on November 3 in connection with the case filed with Paltan Police Station on charge of participating in an attack on Rajarbagh Police Lines during BNP's October 28 grand rally.

The HC granted bail to Mujibur in the case on December 18.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state during hearing yesterday.