SC organises special session

The Supreme Court today organised a special session on the occasion of resumption of judicial proceedings in the chief justice's courtroom following renovation and modernisation.

A 'Ceremonial Bench' of the judges from both the Appellate and High Court divisions of the SC participated in the special session with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan in the chair.

Former chief justices, former judges of Appellate and HC divisions, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, its secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque, and its members were also present.

In a written speech, the Chief Justice presented the detailed history of Bangladesh's court system.

"In a blend between modern technology, contemporary structure, and rich heritage, the original artwork of the court building has come alive in the CJ's courtroom. At the same time, the most modern accessories with information technology are assembled here to turn this court now fully capable of conducting proceedings virtually using information technology," the CJ said.

"Immediately after taking oath as chief justice, I announced a long-term plan for the judiciary with reforms, preservation and development of the physical infrastructure of the country's courts. Different initiatives to that end are progressing, and through this, the physical infrastructure of the subordinate courts of Bangladesh will soon get a new lease of life," he added.