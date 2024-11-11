SC order on appointing receiver to manage Beximco’s firms tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver an order tomorrow on an appeal filed challenging the High Court directive that instructed Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group and attach their all properties.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has filed the leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the SC in September seeking to scrap the HC directive.

In the appeal, the company (Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited) said the HC has committed error of law fact in failing to take into account that there is no specific allegation of mismanagement or damage to any property of the company and without allegation of jeopardy, wastage or destruction to property, the court cannot direct for appointment of receiver and attachment of property based on mere apprehension and therefore the impugned order is liable to be set aside.

Today, a three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam fixed tomorrow for passing the order on the leave to appeal petition after concluding hearing on the matter.

Following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Masood R Sobhan, the HC on September 5 directed the Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group and attach all the properties belonging to the companies for six months.

The HC also ordered the central bank to recover the money obtained by Salman F Rahman, founder of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, from different banks and bring the money back to Bangladesh from abroad and issued a rule to this effect.

According to Investopedia, a receiver is a person appointed as custodian of a person or entity's property, finances, general assets, or business operations. Receivers can be appointed by courts, government regulators, or private entities.

In compliance with the HC directive, the central bank on November 10 appointed its Executive Director Md Ruhul Amin as receiver to Beximco Group in order to manage the financial affairs and assets of the troubled conglomerate.

Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, while Barrister Masood R Sobhan argued as writ petitioner and Barrister Munirujjaman stood for Bangladesh Bank during the SC hearing today.