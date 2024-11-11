SC lawyer Momtaz shown arrested in murder case, sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Momtaz Uddin Ahmad Mehedi, a Supreme Court lawyer, to jail in a case filed over the death of 34-year-old Alamgir Hossain in police firing in front of Azampur South-East Bank in Uttara during quota movement on August 5.

Investigation Officer Abdul Halim, a sub-inspector of Uttara Paschim Police Station, produced him before the Court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque with a seven-day remand prayer.

The magistrate, however, said the remand hearing will be held after receiving of the case documents as those are now at the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for hearing on a bail petition of another accused in the case.

Before that, Momtaz Uddin who was also former general secretary of Dhaka Bar Association, was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the remand prayer today, IO Abdul Halim said the accused was involved with the incident and he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues and whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

The defence lawyers submitted an application, seeking bail along cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client's name was not included in the FIR. Their client was implicated in the case just to harass him.

Police arrested Momtaz Uddin from his Uttara residence yesterday noon.

The case was filed on October 6 against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 287 others with Uttara Paschim Police Station.

Alamgir Hossain, 34, a resident of Uttara Paschim Police Station, was killed in police firing in front of Azampur South-East Bank in Uttara during the quota reform movement on August 5.