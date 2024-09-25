SC introduces helpline to assist justice seekers

The Supreme Court administration has introduced a helpline (+88 01316154216) to assist litigants and service seekers, ensuring they face no obstacles in any section of the SC registry office.

An officer from the SC registry will operate the helpline, providing necessary assistance to those seeking services, said a SC press release.

The helpline will be available from 10:00am to 4:00pm every Sunday to Thursday, except public holidays.

Service seekers can contact the number for advice and information regarding services provided by the SC.

Earlier on September 18, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed issued 12 directives for SC officials and employees to provide justice seekers and lawyers with better services and refrain from engaging in financial transactions or corrupt practices.

The directives include timely service delivery, avoiding unnecessary delays, showing compassionate behaviour toward justice seekers, and completing daily tasks without backlog.

Officials were also instructed to conduct daily inspections of their respective branches and take disciplinary actions in cases of irregularities or corruption.

The helpline has been introduced to ensure the services provided by the various branches of the SC administration for the convenience of the people seeking justice, added the release.