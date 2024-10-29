SC extends stay order on Sohel Rana’s bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday extended its chamber judge's October 2 order that stayed a High Court order granting ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Md Sohel Rana in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the factory building in April 2013.

The apex court also asked the HC to dispose of in two months the rule that the High Court issued asking the state why Sohel Rana should not be granted permanent bail in the case.

The stay order on the HC's ad-interim bail for Rana will continue till disposal of the rule, and therefore, he cannot get released now, his lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

A three-member bench passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC's ad-interim bail to Sohel Rana.

Following a bail petition filed by Sohel, the HC on October 1 granted ad-interim bail to him for six months and also issued a rule asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail in this case.