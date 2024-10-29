Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:32 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:36 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

SC extends stay order on Sohel Rana’s bail

Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:32 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:36 AM
Sohel Rana's bail stay order extended in Rana Plaza collapse case
Sohel Rana, owner of the Rana Plaza. Star file photo

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday extended its chamber judge's October 2 order that stayed a High Court order granting ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Md Sohel Rana in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the factory building in April 2013.

The apex court also asked the HC to dispose of in two months the rule that the High Court issued asking the state why Sohel Rana should not be granted permanent bail in the case.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rana Plaza Incident Against RMG Change
Read more

What the Rana Plaza tragedy means in 2024

The stay order on the HC's ad-interim bail for Rana will continue till disposal of the rule, and therefore, he cannot get released now, his lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

A three-member bench passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC's ad-interim bail to Sohel Rana.

Following a bail petition filed by Sohel, the HC on October 1 granted ad-interim bail to him for six months and also issued a rule asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail in this case.

Related topic:
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana bailSupreme Court extends stay order on Sohel Rana's bail
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কমিউনিটি হেলথ কেয়ার: ১৪ হাজার পদ সৃষ্টি করবে সরকার

একইসঙ্গে বিভিন্ন সরকারি দপ্তরের জন্য অস্থায়ী ও স্থায়ী ১৭২টি নতুন পদের প্রস্তাবও পর্যালোচনা করা হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হজের খরচ কমছে, দুদিনের মধ্যে ঘোষণা: ধর্ম উপদেষ্টা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে