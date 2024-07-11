Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:38 PM

Crime & Justice

SC extends status quo on eviction at Miranzilla Harijan Colony

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:36 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:38 PM
Bangladesh High Court
Bangladesh High Court. File photo

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today extended its order that yesterday directed Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to maintain status quo on eviction proceedings at Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal area till further order.

The apex court also asked the High Court to dispose of the writ petition that was filed challenging the eviction move at the colony in two months.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the DSCC that sought stay on a HC order. On June 13, the HC issued one-month status quo on the eviction proceedings in the colony and ordered the DSCC to arrange accommodation for the affected residents.

Following the today's SC order, the authorities cannot conduct any eviction at Miranzilla Harijan Colony, Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, one of the writ petitioners, told The Daily Star.

Barrister Sara Hossain and Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared for the writ petitioners while advocate Murad Reza argued for the DSCC during the hearing today.

