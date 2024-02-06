SC disposes of appeal of Judge Sohel Rana

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today disposed of with some observations the appeal filed against a High Court judgement that sentenced Judge Sohel Rana to one month's imprisonment for committing contempt of court.

It is not clear whether Sohel's jail sentence has been scrapped or not as the apex court, however, did not disclose its observations in this regard instantly.

The observations will be known when the full text of the verdict will be released, Sohel's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star.

He said his client has apparently been exonerated from the contempt of court charges.

A six-member-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today delivered the verdict as it concluded hearing on the appeal earlier.

In October last year, the HC sentenced Sohel Rana, the then chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla and now attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case and using "unaccepted" words in his explanation.

Later on, Sohel Rana filed an appeal with the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict.

He also submitted an application, offering "unconditional, unserved and unqualified" apology to the apex court for his "inadvertent" acts.

Sohel Rana was present before the Appellate Division during delivery of the verdict.

On October 12 last year, the HC convicted Sohel and also ordered him to surrender before the chief judicial magistrate court in Dhaka in seven days.

Later in that day, the HC, however, granted him bail for 30 days.

The same day, the SC chamber judge stayed the HC verdict on Sohel till November 21 last year.