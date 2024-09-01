SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Somoy TV broadcast suspension order

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today declared "ineffective" a petition that sought stay on an order of the High Court, which on August 19 suspended Somoy TV broadcast for seven days.

The court termed the petition "ineffective" as the private tv channel has already resumed broadcasting.

Dismissing the petition, the apex court said that it has become infructuous.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order after holding hearing of the petition today.

On August 21, Ahmed Jobaer, a director of Somoy Media Limited, submitted the petition to the Appellate Division seeking stay on the HC order.

On August 19, responding to a writ petition filed by Shampa Rahman, managing director of Somoy Media Ltd, the HC ordered the Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited to stop broadcast of Somoy TV for the next seven days. Following the HC order, broadcasting of the tv channel was stopped at night the same day.

On August 27, the writ petitioner's lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Karim informed the Appellate Division that the Somoy TV broadcast resumed as the seven-day duration after the HC order expired.

There is no effectiveness of this case now, he said that day.

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Saqeb Mahbub appeared for Jobaer during the hearing.