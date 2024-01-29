SC defers till Feb 12 hearing on contempt plea against 7 pro-BNP lawyers

The Supreme Court today again deferred till February 12 the hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against seven pro-BNP lawyers for their "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

The Appellate Division of the SC headed by Justice Burhanuddin, which was scheduled to hear the matter today, passed the deferment order as Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan did not sit in the bench.

Earlier in the day, all the seven lawyers, against whom the contempt of court petition was filed, appeared before the bench in compliance with its previous order.

They will have to appear before the apex court bench on February 12 in connection with the petition, the court said.

The seven lawyers are Md Kayser Kamal, Abdul Jamil Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

On January 15, the SC deferred till today the hearing of the contempt of court petition.

Following the same contempt of court petition, the SC on November 15 summoned the seven lawyers, asking them to appear before this court January 15 over their comments about two apex court judges.

SC lawyer Md Nazmul Huda on August 29 last year submitted the petition through his lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi to the apex court appealing to it to draw contempt of court proceedings against the seven lawyers and to punish them for their comments about the two SC judges at a press conference held on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises on August 27.

In the petition, he said that the pro-BNP lawyers at the press conference demanded that they be kept away from discharging judicial functions, and said otherwise they will enforce new programme demanding resignation of the judges after 48 hours.