SC to decide on Ashiyan City’s fate today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict today in a much-discussed writ petition involving the legality of Ashiyan City's housing project in the capital's Dakkhinkhan area.

The verdict by the Appellate Division of the apex court is expected to end an 11-year-old legal battle that began in 2012 after Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (Bela), Ain o Salish Kendra and several other rights organisations and environment champions challenged the legality of the project.

The judgment is also expected to determine the fate of some of the families, including non-resident Bangladeshis, who bought plots there, but could not start building their homes due to legal bar.

At the heart of the writ petition filed by Bela and others in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is that Rajuk had no lawful authorities to approve the Ashiyan City project covering 43.11 acres (some 130 Bighas) of land.

Under the Private Land Development Projects Act 2004 (amended in 2012), any housing projects covering more than 100 Bighas of land must be approved by the deputy commissioner.

When the petition was filed in 2012, Ashiyan had obtained all the required permissions from relevant government authorities, except for the DC's approval. That permission was under process then, according to court documents.

However, since the company did not get the final approval from the DC, two judges of the three-member High Court bench in a majority decision ruled on January 16, 2014, that Rajuk's permission was without lawful authority and that the project cannot go ahead.

In and around the same area, many other private and public entities, including Rajuk, have already established their projects on hundreds of bighas of land, but the petitioners challenged only the Ashiyan project, court documents show.

When the HC asked why, the petitioners said they were concerned only about the Ashiyan and not any other in this case.

In a dissenting order, one HC judge dismissed the PIL, saying it was not "maintainable on point of maintainability."

Incidentally, the DC approved the Ashiyan project on January 16, 2014, the same day the HC pronounced the verdict.

Other developers had not yet applied for the DC's approval when Ashiyan got the No-Objection Certificate from the DC, according to the HC verdict.

After obtaining the DC's permission, Ashiyan filed for a review of the HC judgment, which was granted in August 2016. In this judgement, the HC also set aside the previous HC verdict that asked the Ashiyan City authorities to stop land development activities.

The writ petitioners, who also include Association for Land Reforms and Development, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, and Poribesh Bachao Andolon, challenged the HC judgment granting the review petition.

The Appellate Division held three hearings on the matter in October and November this year, and fixed today for its judgment.