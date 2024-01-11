SC debars 2 lawyers from conducting cases for 4 weeks

The Supreme Court today debarred two lawyers, Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal, from conducting any case before the Appellate and High Court Divisions for the next four weeks for writing a letter with "some derogatory statements" to the chief justice.

The Appellate Division of the SC also ordered them to give written explanation on their roles in regards to the letter within this time and ordered them to appear on February 8.

Earlier in the morning, Rashid and Badal appeared before a four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan in compliance with its summons order.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali sought time on behalf of Rashid and Badal from the court for giving explanation.

On January 3, the apex court summoned them over their letter to the chief justice informing him of their court boycott programme. Rashid, convener of an "adhoc committee" of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and its member secretary Badal, were asked to appear before the bench of the Appellate Division around 9:00am today (January 11) to explain their roles in the issuance of the letter.

The chief justice said in the order that "the letter contains some derogatory statements which prima facie appears to be anti-state and demeaning the prestige, position and dignity of the judiciary as a whole".

Rashid and Badal submitted the letter to the SC registrar general's office on January 1 for forwarding to the chief justice. The letter was placed before the chief justice on January 2.

Pro-BNP and pro-Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers have been observing a court boycott programme across the country since January 1 demanding what they termed as the "restoration of democracy and rule of law and stopping injustice in the name of trials".