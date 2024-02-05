SC clears way for Abdul Hye to perform as elected MP from Jhenaidah-1

The Supreme Court chamber judge today cleared the way for Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye to perform as an elected member of parliament (MP).

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, stayed till May 13 a High Court order that stayed the Election Commission's gazette declaring Abdul Hye an elected MP from Jhenaidah-1.

The SC chamber judge passed the stay order following a petition filed by Abdul Hye challenging the HC order of stay.

The apex court judge also sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on the matter on May 13.

There is no legal bar for Abdul Hye to perform as an elected MP following the SC chamber judge's order, his lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza told The Daily Star.

He said there is no rule under the Representation of People Order for the HC to accept an election petition containing the allegations until the EC disposes of those.

Following an election petition filed by Independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, Abdul Hye's rival in the polls, the HC on February 1 stayed for two months the EC's gazette declaring Hye as an elected lawmaker from Jhenaidah-1.

In the election held on January 7, Abdul Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul secured 80,547 votes.