SC allows Ashiyan housing project on 33-acre area

But scraps 2016 HC verdict that declared the project “legal”

The Supreme Court yesterday allowed Ashiyan City Development Ltd to carry on with its housing project on 33 acres of land near the Dhaka airport.

The SC's Appellate Division, however, scrapped a 2016 High Court verdict that, in a review petition, had declared the Ashiyan City's housing project was legal.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, disposed of two appeals filed by the government and eight rights organisations against the HC verdict.

The SC did not disclose its observations yesterday. Those will be known after the full text of the judgement is released.

The five other judges of the bench are Justice Burhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed said that while Ashiyan City can run its housing business, it cannot go beyond the 33 acres of land as per the SC verdict.

Ashiyan City's lawyer Raghib Rauf Chowdhury told this correspondent there is no legal bar for his client's company to carry on with the project in line with the judgement.

Meanwhile, rights organisations' lawyer Minhazul Haque Chowdhury told The Daily Star that Ashiyan City can now run its housing project following the Appellate Division judgement. "The next steps will be taken after receiving the full text of the verdict."

Following a review petition filed by Ashiyan City, the HC on August 16, 2016, scrapped its earlier 2014 judgement that had declared the housing project illegal.

The government and eight rights organisations, including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), filed two separate appeals with the Appellate Division challenging the 2016 HC verdict.

Yesterday, the Appellate Division delivered the verdict on the appeals.

Meanwhile, Bela in a press release said that the Department of Environment had earlier fined Tk 50 lakh to Ashiyan City project authorities for filling up waterbodies, and following an appeal from Ashiyan City, the ministry of forest and environment ordered it to pay only Tk 5 lakh without giving a reason.

It added that neither Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, nor police or the land administration had taken any effective steps regarding the allegations against Ashiyan City of occupying private land.

Senior lawyers Fida M Kamal, Prabir Neogi, Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Minhazul Haque Chowdhury appeared for the rights organisations, Additional Attorney General SK Md Morshed argued for the government while senior lawyers Md Qumrul Haque Siddique and Ahsanul Karim, accompanied by Raghib Rauf Chowdhury and Redwan Ahmed Runjib, placed arguments for Ashiyan City Development Ltd before the Appellate Division during hearing of the appeals.