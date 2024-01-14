SC allows Aman to challenge HC’s 13 years' jail sentence

The Supreme Court today refused to grant bail to BNP leader Amanullah Aman in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in 2007.

The apex court, however, allowed Aman, who is now in jail, to move an appeal before this court against the HC verdict that upheld the lower court judgement, which convicted and sentenced him to the imprisonment in the case.

The SC also asked Aman and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit concise statements on which they will place arguments on the appeal.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by Aman challenging the HC verdict.

In the petition, he prayed to the SC to grant him bail in the case.

On September 10, a Dhaka court sent Aman to jail rejecting his bail petition after he surrendered before it in connection with the graft case.

His wife Sabera was sent to prison on September 3 after she surrendered before the same court in the case. She has been sentenced to three years in jail.

The SC chamber judge on September 5 last year granted her bail till January 15, 2024.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on March 6, 2007 had filed the case against the couple for acquiring illegal wealth.

On June 21 that year, the couple were handed the punishment.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the state and ACC respectively during today's hearing