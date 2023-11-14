SC adjourns appeal hearing on compensating Tareque Masud’s family till Jan 9

The Supreme Court today adjourned till January 9 next year hearing the appeal against a High Court verdict that ordered paying Tk 4.61 crore compensation to the family of eminent filmmaker Tareque Masud over his death in a road accident around 12 years ago.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order after Advocate Ramzan Ali Sikder, a lawyer for Tareque's family, moved a time prayer saying that Barrister Sara Hossain, principal counsel for their clients, will place arguments on the appeal, but she is now abroad.

The appeal was filed in 2019 by Md Kashed Miah and Khokon Miah, owners of a bus of Chuadanga Deluxe Paribahan which caused the road accident, and its driver Jamir Hossain (now dead) challenging the HC verdict.

The apex court will hold hearing and dispose of another appeal filed in 2019 by Tareque's family members seeking a directive on the insurance company concerned to give the total compensation money to Tareque's family after collecting it from the owners.

Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier, the then chief executive officer of ATN News and former journalism teacher at Dhaka University, and three others were killed in the accident in Manikganj on August 13, 2011.

On December 3, 2017, the HC ordered paying Tk 4.61 crore compensation to the family of Tareque Masud for his death in the road accident.

The court ordered bus driver Jamir Hossain to pay Tk 30 lakh, its insurer Reliance Insurance to pay Tk 80,000 and the bus owners to pay Tk 4.30 crore.