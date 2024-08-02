Sayed murder case: 16-yr-old Alfi gets bail after13 days in jail

The 16-year-old boy, Alfi Shahriar Mahim, who was arrested in the murder case of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed on July 18, got bail yesterday after languishing in jail for 13 days.

Mostafa Kamal, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 of Rangpur, granted him bail after a short hearing, said Mahim's lawyer Jobaidul Islam.

The lawyer said the case, which was filed with Tajhat Police Station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police, was transferred to the children's court as the accused was underage. The hearing was scheduled to be held on August 4 after Mahim's father filed a bail petition on July 30, said the lawyer.

He added that the hearing was held yesterday as police took the step.

Mahim's father Md Shahjalal confirmed that his son walked out of Rangpur Jail at 5:18pm.

On July 19, Mahim was produced before a Rangpur court that sent him to jail, said the lawyer.

Mahim, an HSC first-year student at Rangpur Police Lines School and College, is 16 years and 10 months old, according to his birth certificate.

Mahim's father Shahjalal told The Daily Star that Mahim on July 18 was hanging out with his friends at Parkermor near his home, which is also close to the Begum Rokeya University. He was in his college uniform.

When violence erupted around Parkermor, panicked Mahim ran towards the opposite direction to his home and suffered shotgun pellet injuries to his leg, said his father.

Mahim's father Shahjalal said they looked for Mahim all day but at night he received a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcer. The person said Mahim was in their custody and that he would be released the next day, July 19.

Shahjalal called the person the next day but this time he said Mahim would not be released.

On July 16, Begum Rokeya University student Sayed was shot and killed during the quota reform protest near his university.

Video footage shows police shooting Sayed, who posed no threat to the law enforcers. He died soon afterwards.

But contradicting what is clear as daylight, the First Information Report filed by police says Sayed was not a victim of police firing.

"The protesters fired weapons and threw chunks of bricks from different directions, and at one stage, a student [Sayed] was seen falling to the ground," read the FIR.

Abu Maruf Hossain, additional police commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, yesterday said police picked up Mahim and later showed him arrested in the Sayed murder case, which was filed on July 16.

He said they would drop his name from the case.