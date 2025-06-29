Savar rickshaw puller dies a day after stabbing

A rickshaw puller died at Savar Enam Medical College Hospital last night a day after his friend stabbed him publicly in Savar's Denmarket area.

The deceased is Ruhul Amin, 25, of the area.

Ahmed Ali, medical officer of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, told The Daily Star that Ruhul Amin was brought to the hospital around 2:30pm Friday with multiple stab wounds on his back with a sharp knife.

Akhter Hossain, a relative of the deceased, said Ruhul and his friend Shamim Hossen got into an argument after Jumma prayers at an alley in the Denmarket area near Savar Bazar road.

At one point, Shamim stabbed Ruhul multiple times with a knife. Later, Ruhul was admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He died around 8:00pm last night.

Jewel Mia, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station told The Daily Star that preparations are underway to send the body of the deceased to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for autopsy.

"We are conducting drives to arrest the culprit," he said.